AMAs 2025: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

Lunes, 26 de mayo de 2025 21:05

AMAs 2025 congregó a lo mejor de los artistas estadounidenses. (Foto: AMAs)

La edición número 51 de los American Music Awards fue un éxito total. A continuación, conoce la lista completa de ganadores. 

La 51ª edición de los American Music Awards (AMAs) concluyó este lunes 26 de mayo en Las Vegas, Nevada. El evento, que reconoce los mejores lanzamientos musicales del año, se llevó a cabo en el Fontainebleau de Las Vegas, precedido por una alfombra roja celebrada horas antes.

Jennifer Lopez fue la presentadora oficial de la gala, que contó con actuaciones destacadas de artistas como Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton y Renée Rapp. La elección de los ganadores estuvo a cargo de los fans, quienes votaron por sus favoritos en esta esperada edición de los AMAs.

Este evento reafirmÓ su importancia en la industria musical, atrayendo la atención mundial y celebrando el talento de los artistas más populares del año.

AMAs 2025: lista completa de ganadores

Artista del Año

Billie Eilish (GANADOR)

  • Ariana Grande
  • Chappell Roan
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Post Malone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Nuevo Artista del Año

 Gracie Abrams (GANADORA)

  • Benson Boone
  •  Chappell Roan
  •  Shaboozey
  •  Teddy Swims
  •  Tommy Richman

Álbum del Año

Billie Eilish, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ (GANADOR)

  • Beyoncé, ‘Cowboy Carter’
  • Chappell Roan, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’
  • Charli XCX, ‘Brat’
  • Gracie Abrams, ‘The Secret of Us’
  • Future & Metro Boomin, ‘We Don’t Trust You’
  • Kendrick Lamar, ‘GNX’
  • Post Malone, ‘F-1 Trillion’
  • Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Short n’ Sweet’
  • Taylor Swift, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Canción del Año

Billie Eilish, ‘Birds of a Feather’

  • Benson Boone, ‘Beautiful Things’
  • Chappell Roan, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
  • Hozier, ‘Too Sweet’
  • Kendrick Lamar, ‘Not Like Us’
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, ‘Die With a Smile’
  • Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, ‘I Had Some Help’
  • Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Espresso’
  • Shaboozey, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
  • Teddy Swims, ‘Lose Control’

Colaboración del Año

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, ‘Die With a Smile’ (GANADOR)

  • favKendrick Lamar & SZA, ‘Luther’
  • Marshmello & Kane Brown, ‘Miles on It’
  • Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, ‘I Had Some Help’
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, ‘APT.’
  • Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, ‘Fortnight’

Canción Social del Año

Doechii, ‘Anxiety’ (GANADORA)

  • Chappell Roan, ‘HOT TO GO!’
  • Djo, ‘End of Beginning’
  • Lola Young, ‘Messy’
  • Shaboozey, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
  • Tommy Richman, ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Artista de Gira Favorito

Billie Eilish (GANADORA)

  • Billie Eilish
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Video Musical Favorito

 Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile (GANADOR)

  • Benson Boone, ‘Beautiful Things’
  • KAROL G, ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’
  • Kendrick Lamar, ‘Not Like Us’
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, ‘Die With A Smile’
  • Shaboozey, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Artista Pop Masculino Favorito

Bruno Mars (GANADOR)

  • Benson Boone
  • Bruno Mars
  • Hozier
  • Teddy Swims
  • The Weeknd

Artista Pop Femenina Favorita

Billie Eilish (GANADOR)

  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Lady Gaga
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

Álbum Pop Favorito

Billie Eilish, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ (GANADOR)

  • Billie Eilish, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’
  • Chappell Roan, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’
  • Charli XCX, ‘Brat’
  • Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Short n’ Sweet’
  • Taylor Swift, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Canción Pop Favorita

Billie Eilish, ‘Birds of a Feather’ (GANADOR)

  • Benson Boone, ‘Beautiful Things’
  • Billie Eilish, ‘Birds of a Feather’
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, ‘Die With a Smile’
  • Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Espresso’
  • Teddy Swims, ‘Lose Control’

Artista Country Masculino Favorito

Post Malone (GANADOR)

  • Jelly Roll
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Post Malone
  • Shaboozey

Artista Country Femenina Favorita

Beyoncé (GANADOR)

  • Beyoncé
  • Ella Langley
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney

Dúo o Grupo Country Favorito

Dan + Shay (GANADOR)

  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Zac Brown Band

Álbum Country Favorito

Beyoncé, ‘Cowboy Carter’ (GANADOR)

  • Beyoncé, ‘Cowboy Carter’
  • Jelly Roll, ‘Beautifully Broken’
  • Megan Moroney, ‘Am I Okay?’
  • Post Malone, ‘F-1 Trillion’
  • Shaboozey, ‘Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going’

Canción Country Favorita

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, ‘I Had Some Help’ (GANADOR)

  • Jelly Roll, ‘I Am Not Okay’
  • Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, ‘High Road’
  • Luke Combs, ‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma’
  • Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, ‘I Had Some Help’
  • Shaboozey, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Artista de Hip-Hop Masculino Favorito

Eminem (GANADOR)

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Tyler, The Creator

Artista de Hip-Hop Femenina Favorita

Megan Thee Stallion (GANADOR)

  • Doechii
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Sexyy Red

Álbum Favorito de Hip-Hop

Eminem, ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ (GANADOR)

  • Eminem, ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’
  • Future & Metro Boomin, ‘We Don’t Trust You’
  • Gunna, ‘one of wun’
  • Kendrick Lamar, ‘GNX’
  • Tyler, The Creator, ‘Chromakopia’

Canción Favorita de Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar, ‘Not Like Us’

  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, ‘Like That’
  • GloRilla, ‘TGIF’
  • GloRilla & Sexyy Red, ‘Whatchu Kno About Me’
  • Kendrick Lamar, ‘Not Like Us’
  • Kendrick Lamar & SZA, ‘Luther’

Artista Masculino de R&B Favorito

The Weeknd (GANADOR)

  • Bryson Tiller
  •  Chris Brown
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR
  • The Weeknd
  • Usher

Artista Femenina de R&B Favorita

SZA (GANADORA)

  • Kehlani
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • Tyla

Álbum Favorito de R&B

The Weeknd, ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ (GANADOR)

  • Bryson Tiller, ‘Bryson Tiller’
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR, ‘PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)’
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’
  • SZA, ‘SOS Deluxe: LANA’
  • The Weeknd, ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

Canción Favorita de R&B

SZA, ‘Saturn’ (GANADORA)

  • Chris Brown, ‘Residuals’
  • Muni Long, ‘Made for Me’
  • The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, ‘Timeless’
  • Tommy Richman, ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Artista Latino Masculino Favorito

Bad Bunny (GANADOR)

  • Bad Bunny
  • Feid
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Tito Double P

Artista Latina Femenina Favorita

Becky G (GANADORA)

  • KAROL G
  • Natti Natasha
  • Shakira
  • Young Miko

Dúo o Grupo Latino Favorito

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda (GANADOR)

  • Calibre 50
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Firme
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Álbum Latino Favorito

Bad Bunny, ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’ (GANADOR)

  • Bad Bunny, ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’
  • Fuerza Regida, ‘Dolido Pero No Arrepentido’
  • Peso Pluma, ‘ÉXODO’
  • Rauw Alejandro, ‘Cosa Nuestra’
  • Tito Double P, ‘INCÓMODO’

Canción Latina Favorita

Shakira, Soltera (GANADOR)

  • Bad Bunny, ‘DtMF’
  • FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, ‘Gata Only’
  • KAROL G, ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’
  • Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, ‘Tu Boda’
  • Shakira, ‘Soltera’

Artista de Rock Favorito

Twenty One Pilots (GANADOR)

  • Hozier
  • Linkin Park
  • Pearl Jam
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Zach Bryan

Álbum de Rock Favorito

Twenty One Pilots, ‘Clancy’ (GANADOR)

  • Hozier, ‘Unreal Unearth: Unending’
  • Koe Wetzel, ‘9 lives’
  • The Marías, ‘Submarine’
  • Twenty One Pilots, ‘Clancy’
  • Zach Bryan, ‘The Great American Bar Scene’

Canción de Rock Favorita

Linkin Park, ‘The Emptiness Machine’ (GANADOR)

  • Green Day, ‘Dilemma’
  • Hozier, ‘Too Sweet’
  • Linkin Park, ‘The Emptiness Machine’
  • Myles Smith, ‘Stargazing’
  • Zach Bryan, ‘Pink Skies’

Artista Dance/Electronico Favorito

Lady Gaga (GANADOR)

  • Charli XCX
  • David Guetta
  • John Summit
  • Lady Gaga
  • Marshmello

Banda Sonora Favorita

‘Arcane League of Legends: Season 2’ (GANADOR)

  • ‘Arcane League of Legends: Season 2’
  • ‘Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)’
  • ‘Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ – Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
  • ‘Twisters: The Album’
  • ‘Wicked: The Soundtrack’ – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

Artista de K-Pop Favorito

RM (GANADOR)

  • ATEEZ
  • Jimin
  • RM
  • ROSÉ
  • Stray Kids

