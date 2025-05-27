AMAs 2025: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

La edición número 51 de los American Music Awards fue un éxito total. A continuación, conoce la lista completa de ganadores.
La 51ª edición de los American Music Awards (AMAs) concluyó este lunes 26 de mayo en Las Vegas, Nevada. El evento, que reconoce los mejores lanzamientos musicales del año, se llevó a cabo en el Fontainebleau de Las Vegas, precedido por una alfombra roja celebrada horas antes.
Jennifer Lopez fue la presentadora oficial de la gala, que contó con actuaciones destacadas de artistas como Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton y Renée Rapp. La elección de los ganadores estuvo a cargo de los fans, quienes votaron por sus favoritos en esta esperada edición de los AMAs.
Este evento reafirmÓ su importancia en la industria musical, atrayendo la atención mundial y celebrando el talento de los artistas más populares del año.
AMAs 2025: lista completa de ganadores
Artista del Año
Billie Eilish (GANADOR)
- Ariana Grande
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Nuevo Artista del Año
Gracie Abrams (GANADORA)
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Álbum del Año
Billie Eilish, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ (GANADOR)
- Beyoncé, ‘Cowboy Carter’
- Chappell Roan, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’
- Charli XCX, ‘Brat’
- Gracie Abrams, ‘The Secret of Us’
- Future & Metro Boomin, ‘We Don’t Trust You’
- Kendrick Lamar, ‘GNX’
- Post Malone, ‘F-1 Trillion’
- Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Short n’ Sweet’
- Taylor Swift, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Canción del Año
Billie Eilish, ‘Birds of a Feather’
- Benson Boone, ‘Beautiful Things’
- Chappell Roan, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
- Hozier, ‘Too Sweet’
- Kendrick Lamar, ‘Not Like Us’
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, ‘Die With a Smile’
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, ‘I Had Some Help’
- Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Espresso’
- Shaboozey, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
- Teddy Swims, ‘Lose Control’
Colaboración del Año
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, ‘Die With a Smile’ (GANADOR)
- favKendrick Lamar & SZA, ‘Luther’
- Marshmello & Kane Brown, ‘Miles on It’
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, ‘I Had Some Help’
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, ‘APT.’
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, ‘Fortnight’
Canción Social del Año
Doechii, ‘Anxiety’ (GANADORA)
- Chappell Roan, ‘HOT TO GO!’
- Djo, ‘End of Beginning’
- Lola Young, ‘Messy’
- Shaboozey, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
- Tommy Richman, ‘Million Dollar Baby’
Artista de Gira Favorito
Billie Eilish (GANADORA)
- Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Video Musical Favorito
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile (GANADOR)
- Benson Boone, ‘Beautiful Things’
- KAROL G, ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’
- Kendrick Lamar, ‘Not Like Us’
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, ‘Die With A Smile’
- Shaboozey, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Artista Pop Masculino Favorito
Bruno Mars (GANADOR)
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Artista Pop Femenina Favorita
Billie Eilish (GANADOR)
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Álbum Pop Favorito
Billie Eilish, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ (GANADOR)
- Billie Eilish, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’
- Chappell Roan, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’
- Charli XCX, ‘Brat’
- Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Short n’ Sweet’
- Taylor Swift, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Canción Pop Favorita
Billie Eilish, ‘Birds of a Feather’ (GANADOR)
- Benson Boone, ‘Beautiful Things’
- Billie Eilish, ‘Birds of a Feather’
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, ‘Die With a Smile’
- Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Espresso’
- Teddy Swims, ‘Lose Control’
Artista Country Masculino Favorito
Post Malone (GANADOR)
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
Artista Country Femenina Favorita
Beyoncé (GANADOR)
- Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Dúo o Grupo Country Favorito
Dan + Shay (GANADOR)
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Álbum Country Favorito
Beyoncé, ‘Cowboy Carter’ (GANADOR)
- Beyoncé, ‘Cowboy Carter’
- Jelly Roll, ‘Beautifully Broken’
- Megan Moroney, ‘Am I Okay?’
- Post Malone, ‘F-1 Trillion’
- Shaboozey, ‘Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going’
Canción Country Favorita
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, ‘I Had Some Help’ (GANADOR)
- Jelly Roll, ‘I Am Not Okay’
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, ‘High Road’
- Luke Combs, ‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma’
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, ‘I Had Some Help’
- Shaboozey, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Artista de Hip-Hop Masculino Favorito
Eminem (GANADOR)
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, The Creator
Artista de Hip-Hop Femenina Favorita
Megan Thee Stallion (GANADOR)
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
Álbum Favorito de Hip-Hop
Eminem, ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ (GANADOR)
- Eminem, ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’
- Future & Metro Boomin, ‘We Don’t Trust You’
- Gunna, ‘one of wun’
- Kendrick Lamar, ‘GNX’
- Tyler, The Creator, ‘Chromakopia’
Canción Favorita de Hip-Hop
Kendrick Lamar, ‘Not Like Us’
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, ‘Like That’
- GloRilla, ‘TGIF’
- GloRilla & Sexyy Red, ‘Whatchu Kno About Me’
- Kendrick Lamar, ‘Not Like Us’
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA, ‘Luther’
Artista Masculino de R&B Favorito
The Weeknd (GANADOR)
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Artista Femenina de R&B Favorita
SZA (GANADORA)
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- Tyla
Álbum Favorito de R&B
The Weeknd, ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ (GANADOR)
- Bryson Tiller, ‘Bryson Tiller’
- PARTYNEXTDOOR, ‘PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)’
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’
- SZA, ‘SOS Deluxe: LANA’
- The Weeknd, ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’
Canción Favorita de R&B
SZA, ‘Saturn’ (GANADORA)
- Chris Brown, ‘Residuals’
- Muni Long, ‘Made for Me’
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, ‘Timeless’
- Tommy Richman, ‘Million Dollar Baby’
Artista Latino Masculino Favorito
Bad Bunny (GANADOR)
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Artista Latina Femenina Favorita
Becky G (GANADORA)
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Dúo o Grupo Latino Favorito
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda (GANADOR)
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Álbum Latino Favorito
Bad Bunny, ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’ (GANADOR)
- Bad Bunny, ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’
- Fuerza Regida, ‘Dolido Pero No Arrepentido’
- Peso Pluma, ‘ÉXODO’
- Rauw Alejandro, ‘Cosa Nuestra’
- Tito Double P, ‘INCÓMODO’
Canción Latina Favorita
Shakira, Soltera (GANADOR)
- Bad Bunny, ‘DtMF’
- FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, ‘Gata Only’
- KAROL G, ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, ‘Tu Boda’
- Shakira, ‘Soltera’
Artista de Rock Favorito
Twenty One Pilots (GANADOR)
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots
- Zach Bryan
Álbum de Rock Favorito
Twenty One Pilots, ‘Clancy’ (GANADOR)
- Hozier, ‘Unreal Unearth: Unending’
- Koe Wetzel, ‘9 lives’
- The Marías, ‘Submarine’
- Twenty One Pilots, ‘Clancy’
- Zach Bryan, ‘The Great American Bar Scene’
Canción de Rock Favorita
Linkin Park, ‘The Emptiness Machine’ (GANADOR)
- Green Day, ‘Dilemma’
- Hozier, ‘Too Sweet’
- Linkin Park, ‘The Emptiness Machine’
- Myles Smith, ‘Stargazing’
- Zach Bryan, ‘Pink Skies’
Artista Dance/Electronico Favorito
Lady Gaga (GANADOR)
- Charli XCX
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
Banda Sonora Favorita
‘Arcane League of Legends: Season 2’ (GANADOR)
- ‘Arcane League of Legends: Season 2’
- ‘Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)’
- ‘Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ – Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
- ‘Twisters: The Album’
- ‘Wicked: The Soundtrack’ – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Artista de K-Pop Favorito
RM (GANADOR)
- ATEEZ
- Jimin
- RM
- ROSÉ
- Stray Kids
